Clarks Originals' Cow Print Pack is Dairy Free

Brand: Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee Boot & Desert Boot 221 "Cow Print"

Release Date: Available now

Price: $240

Buy: Online at Clarks Originals

Editor's Notes: Guilt-free and gut-friendly – Clarks Originals' latest addition to its classic-meets-contemporary footwear rotation is a moove in the right direction. Sorry.

When it comes to getting decked out for the back-to-school season, the go-to classics are Kickers and Clarks Originals. Many disheveled, cracked, and peeled leather footballs have felt the force of a Wallabee Boot toe punt from a British teenager.

Unlike your parent's favorite pair of Clarks loafers, Originals offer styles that look just as good at the end of a pair of Carhartt WIP Cargos as they do with some Acne Studios tailored pants.

The look is different, but the DNA is the same. Clarks Originals' silhouettes have connected with a younger audience so successfully thanks to the timelessness and familiarity of what it has to offer, all the while keeping styles fresh.

Collaborations with Stüssy, A Bathing Ape, Levi's, and Palm Angels (to name a few), over recent years, have been paramount to keeping styles such as the Wallabee in the streetwear spotlight.

The latest stylistic addition to the brand lineup – cow print – has been adopted by the Wallabee Boot and the Desert Boot 221. Each style pairs black suede with an old-school pony hair-effect, cow print pattern that feels straight out of an old western movie.

If bigger statements are what you look for in footwear, the Desert Boot 221 is the way to go thanks to its print application across the midfoot, while the Wallabee Boot uses a subtler forefoot print.

It's worth noting that this isn't Originals' first rodeo with cow print, as alternate colors of the pattern arrived on the Wallabee Wedge & Desert Trek last year.

