Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

We Ranked Our Favorite Clarks x Supreme Collabs of All-Time

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Sign up to never miss a drop

At this stage, Clarks Originals and Supreme are a pretty strong duo and, like clockwork, they are back at it this summer for another collaboration that’ll once again likely sell-out within seconds. Oh, the joy!

Since the pair’s debut Chukka Boot partnership back in 2011 (at a time when collaborations weren’t really a thing), Clarks and Supreme have partnered on countless occasions — and with esteemed success, too.

In truth, a Supreme x Clarks collaboration rarely disappoints. In fact, it is yet to miss the mark on any occasion, including the latest instalment for Spring/Summer 2023.

Comprising three takes on the British label’s iconic Wallabee silhouette, the capsule features footwear made of the same premium suede we’ve come to expect from the British footwear label, although this time it’s decorated with an applique pattern across the upper courtesy of Supreme.

Ahead of their official launch on May 12, in typical Highsnobiety style we decided to sit down and hand-select a few of our favorite collaborative releases from Supreme x Clarks back catalog. Agree, disagree, or agree to disagree, we’re not fussed.

Spring/Summer 2018

In SS18, Clarks and Supreme dropped their first ever take on the former’s lesser-known Weaver silhouette. Similar in design to the Wallabee with its crepe sole and suede upper, the Weaver arrived in five bold colorways, including a pink pair which remains one of our favorites to this day.

Fall/Winter 2021

From an outsider’s perspective, Clarks and Supreme’s FW21 Wallabees flew off the e-shelves faster than ever before. I know what you’re thinking, they don’t look like normal Wallabees, and you’re right: they featured neat woven detail all-over the upper, which arguably made them the perfect summer shoe — despite the time of their release.

Spring/Summer 2015

Here's one for the heads: SS15, remember then?! Well, it might be one of Supreme's earliest Clarks collaborations, but it's certainly up there with the best. Spanning four colorways in total, the Wallabee was dressed in a pleasing two-tone suede which sat atop the signature crepe outsole. Simply owning a pair of these nowadays is a status symbol in itself. Treasure them.

Fall/Winter 2019

Jumping on the increasingly-popular outdoors trend at the time, Supreme and Clarks linked for a GORE-TEX-infused collaboration for FW19 and, spoiler alert: it banged. Released in four colorways, the Wallabee was covered in water-repellent goodness and even found its epochal crepe sole replaced with a more adventure-friendly Vibram sole. The camo pair, in particular, remains one of footwear’s GOATs.

Spring/Summer 2019

For SS19, Supreme and Clarks served us something a little different to what we’d been given before: four Wallabees not for the faint-hearted. Decorated in an all-over bandana print, the often-subtle silhouette was injected with a dose of pizzazz with the paisley-like motifs and dropped in four colorways. In similar fashion to its predecessors, the paisley Wallabee too sold-out instantaneously. Shocker.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Peter Do Is Taking the Reigns at Helmut Lang

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Margot Robbie's Style Might've Peaked

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike Is Dropping a Dunk With... Jarritos?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Palmes’ Tennis Felt Slip-Ons Are For Off-Court Activities Only

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Engineered Garments & K-Swiss Evolve the Classics (Literally)

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023