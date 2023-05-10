We Ranked Our Favorite Clarks x Supreme Collabs of All-Time

At this stage, Clarks Originals and Supreme are a pretty strong duo and, like clockwork, they are back at it this summer for another collaboration that’ll once again likely sell-out within seconds. Oh, the joy!

Since the pair’s debut Chukka Boot partnership back in 2011 (at a time when collaborations weren’t really a thing), Clarks and Supreme have partnered on countless occasions — and with esteemed success, too.

In truth, a Supreme x Clarks collaboration rarely disappoints. In fact, it is yet to miss the mark on any occasion, including the latest instalment for Spring/Summer 2023.

Comprising three takes on the British label’s iconic Wallabee silhouette, the capsule features footwear made of the same premium suede we’ve come to expect from the British footwear label, although this time it’s decorated with an applique pattern across the upper courtesy of Supreme.

Ahead of their official launch on May 12, in typical Highsnobiety style we decided to sit down and hand-select a few of our favorite collaborative releases from Supreme x Clarks back catalog. Agree, disagree, or agree to disagree, we’re not fussed.

Spring/Summer 2018

Supreme

In SS18, Clarks and Supreme dropped their first ever take on the former’s lesser-known Weaver silhouette. Similar in design to the Wallabee with its crepe sole and suede upper, the Weaver arrived in five bold colorways, including a pink pair which remains one of our favorites to this day.

Fall/Winter 2021

Supreme

From an outsider’s perspective, Clarks and Supreme’s FW21 Wallabees flew off the e-shelves faster than ever before. I know what you’re thinking, they don’t look like normal Wallabees, and you’re right: they featured neat woven detail all-over the upper, which arguably made them the perfect summer shoe — despite the time of their release.

Spring/Summer 2015

Clarks Originals

Here's one for the heads: SS15, remember then?! Well, it might be one of Supreme's earliest Clarks collaborations, but it's certainly up there with the best. Spanning four colorways in total, the Wallabee was dressed in a pleasing two-tone suede which sat atop the signature crepe outsole. Simply owning a pair of these nowadays is a status symbol in itself. Treasure them.

Fall/Winter 2019

Supreme

Jumping on the increasingly-popular outdoors trend at the time, Supreme and Clarks linked for a GORE-TEX-infused collaboration for FW19 and, spoiler alert: it banged. Released in four colorways, the Wallabee was covered in water-repellent goodness and even found its epochal crepe sole replaced with a more adventure-friendly Vibram sole. The camo pair, in particular, remains one of footwear’s GOATs.

Spring/Summer 2019

Supreme

For SS19, Supreme and Clarks served us something a little different to what we’d been given before: four Wallabees not for the faint-hearted. Decorated in an all-over bandana print, the often-subtle silhouette was injected with a dose of pizzazz with the paisley-like motifs and dropped in four colorways. In similar fashion to its predecessors, the paisley Wallabee too sold-out instantaneously. Shocker.