Quilting up the adidas Superstar Sneaker as a (Patch)Work of Art

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
CLOT
1 / 4

Something good this way comes every time CLOT and adidas team up. Now, the Hong Kong-based brand is turning adidas' Superstar sneaker into a well-crafted quilt — for your feet. 

The CLOT x adidas patchwork Superstar sneaker is a sweet mix of patterns, prints, and autumnal hues.

You know that dated fashion decree that claims you can't, or rather, shouldn't mix more than one pattern at a time? Yeah, that doesn't apply to CLOT's patchwork adidas Superstar sneaker. Not even a little bit.

The upper is dressed for fall with a burnt sienna corduroy tongue and various plaid prints split the quarter panel. At the midfoot, the thickened-up Three Stripes wears ruler-esque demarcations throughout, which bolsters the sneaker's kitschy-cozy charm.

Of course there are also the usual CLOT hallmarks, like Chinese-language wording at the Three Stripes and various bits of co-branding throughout. 

Visually, this sneaker, available on the Juice Store website before hopefully hitting adidas' website, is a busy body but there is something inherently slow-moving about the cozy concoction of patterns placed atop a sneaker as beloved as the adidas Superstar. Very flannel. Very fall.

When it comes to turning up a classic adidas silhouette, CLOT is unrivaled. From making the Gazelle sneaker an actual, factual espadrille to turning the Superstar into a fully formed brogue, there's really nothing the good folks at CLOT can't do to an adidas sneaker.

And when CLOT isn’t totally turning out classic adidas silhouettes, its trimming them down into sleek and stylish daily drivers.

Thus far in the brands’ collaborative tenure, CLOT has managed to slim down the Stan Smith sneaker into a thin sandal and it even chasséd over into the world of pared-down ballet slippers with the help of Caroline Hu. From the Taekwondo to the Gazelle, CLOT has made many an adidas sneaker better in just two short years

CLOT turning one of the most storied sneakers in fashion history into the wearable equivalent of a quilted blanket is all in a day's work.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
