CLOT x adidas' First Drop Is Here (With Help from NEIGHBORHOOD)

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

CLOT x adidas reintroduced their collaboration to the world during CLOT's Spring/Summer 2024 show in Shanghai two days ago. Now, the duo's first drop since reconnecting is already here.

First tastes of CLOT x adidas come to us as a three-way linkup involving Japanese brand NEIGHBORHOOD. Together, the trio offers up a collaborative Superstar — well, actually, two Superstar team-ups.

In addition to the publicly released pairs that launched on October 14, CLOT, NEIGHBORHOOD, and adidas also cooked up an exclusive Superstar just for the brands' friends and family.

For the Friends and Family spins, CLOT and NEIGHBORHOOD's Superstars arrive in a black and white colorway similar to the widely available drop. The thing is, the Friends and Family iterations see a thick white leather strip wrap the upper, giving off the impression of an extra elevated look.

Like the sneakers from the catwalk, the Friends and Family Superstars boast those hard-to-miss ridged soles, this time dressed in black. Strangely, rendering the shark teeth base in black kind of conceals the ridgy bottom and brings more attention to it, especially up against white details. Regardless, it's still a cool, unique take.

CLOT, NEIGHBORHOOD, and adidas' Friends and Family Superstars also keep the collab's mesh uppers, stitched Three-Stripes, and reduced shell-toe concept. In true F&F nature, the Friends & Family spin offers a few new, unseen details to set the exclusive take apart from the general launch and make the shoes a little extra special for those within the labels' close circles.

