CLOT Has the Nike Cortez Covered

Nike's Cortez may be wrapping up its 50th anniversary soon, but the celebration is just starting a CLOT is next up to take a spin at the famed Nike model.

Launching February 10 on JUICE's website and at physical stores, the CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” Cortez collab arrives in two parts: a sneaker and a slip-on inspired by the footwear worn for martial arts.

The CLOTEZ, which is priced at $140, also materializes in a classic black and white scheme as a nod to the Yin-Yang symbol.

On December 11, images revealed on-foot looks at the CLOT's Nike Cortez sneaker collaboration, as spotted on Chen.

A few sources also shared up-close shots of the speculated shoe, which is rumored to release in 2023 in three colorways, including "Black Varsity Maize," "Black White" (pictured above), and the timeless "Forrest Gump" scheme.

In detailed imagery, the Cortez looks almost unrecognizable at the hand of CLOT, as the brand's rendition boasts a removable black sole (very a la UGG's shoe guards).

Equipped with a bungee tie, the slip nearly engulfs the entire shoe, save the laces, a smidgen of the signature white leather upper, and half a Swoosh (the remaining part of the logo finishes out on the covering).

Symbolizing a merge of eastern and western cultures and crafted with innovative details, CLOT's latest Nike collab emerges as another W for the brand.

Whispers of CLOT's Nike Cortez first circled the internet in October, just days after Chen previewed the Hong Kong label's fuzzy Converse shoes.

Early talks also mentioned that CLOT's Cortez would include the brand's signature surprise element — hint, hint, the shoe's covering — a design method evident in the brand's see-through Air Max 1s, tearaway Forces, and gleaming Dunks.

After Union LA's corked take and sacai doubled up on the classic Nike model this year, it's safe to say CLOT has the Cortez covered in 2023.

