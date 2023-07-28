CLOT x Supreme Is Berry Much Happening

CLOT x Supreme? It's berry much a thing.

Earlier in July, Edison Chen teased the idea of CLOT x Supreme on Threads, Twitter's evil twin app, getting hype enthusiasts riled up at the thought of the two renowned labels joining forces.

"IF I TOLD U WE DOING A CLOT X SUPREME COLLAB...WOULD YOU BELIEVE ME?" Chen posted on Threads.

CLOT later confirmed the team-up is indeed happening, sharing a collaborative teaser with strawberries spelling out the brand names. CLOT's caption? "It's a berry sweet celebration."

From the looks of it, the collaboration will consist of a single graphic tee featuring a photo of strawberries topped with "CLOT," "20 Year Anniversary," and "Love Supreme" in box-style text.

And that's it, apparently. Just the limited edition tee will be up for grabs via an in-store raffle at Juice. For those interested in entering, more details can be found on Juice's website.

ICYMI: It's CLOT's 20th birthday, and the Supreme collab is part of the brand's ongoing anniversary rollout. So far, CLOT rang in its milestone birthday with Emotionally Unavailable, McDonald's, and several Nike collabs, including the kung-fu-inspired Cortez, corked-up Dunks, and a silky Dunk with Fragment Design. One more (final?) Dunk can't hurt, right?

CLOT is already going all out for its anniversary. So, it's like why not add the streetwear giant Supreme to the roster?

This article was published on July 14 and updated on July 28