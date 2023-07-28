Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

CLOT x Supreme Is Berry Much Happening

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

CLOT x Supreme? It's berry much a thing.

Earlier in July, Edison Chen teased the idea of CLOT x Supreme on Threads, Twitter's evil twin app, getting hype enthusiasts riled up at the thought of the two renowned labels joining forces.

"IF I TOLD U WE DOING A CLOT X SUPREME COLLAB...WOULD YOU BELIEVE ME?" Chen posted on Threads.

CLOT later confirmed the team-up is indeed happening, sharing a collaborative teaser with strawberries spelling out the brand names. CLOT's caption? "It's a berry sweet celebration."

From the looks of it, the collaboration will consist of a single graphic tee featuring a photo of strawberries topped with "CLOT," "20 Year Anniversary," and "Love Supreme" in box-style text.

And that's it, apparently. Just the limited edition tee will be up for grabs via an in-store raffle at Juice. For those interested in entering, more details can be found on Juice's website.

ICYMI: It's CLOT's 20th birthday, and the Supreme collab is part of the brand's ongoing anniversary rollout. So far, CLOT rang in its milestone birthday with Emotionally Unavailable, McDonald's, and several Nike collabs, including the kung-fu-inspired Cortez, corked-up Dunks, and a silky Dunk with Fragment Design. One more (final?) Dunk can't hurt, right?

CLOT is already going all out for its anniversary. So, it's like why not add the streetwear giant Supreme to the roster?

This article was published on July 14 and updated on July 28

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023