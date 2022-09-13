Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Lil Nas X, Jelly Sandals & Lots of Leather Dock at Coach's SS23 Pier

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
1 / 46

Jelly sandals, leather galore, and Lil Nas X (better yet, Model Nas X)? Sounds about right for Coach's Spring 2023 presentation. And I'm not knocking it.

With creative director Stuart Vevers at the helm, Coach SS23 sees the brand proceed with its current agenda: embracing today's youth culture while staying true to its luxury Americana ethos.

Indeed, Coach's SS23 collection celebrates the next generation of tastemakers, particularly those wondering about the streets of New York — or the port of New York, I should say.

For the latest presentation, Coach ultimately turns its catwalk into a New York pier, capturing the spirit of the waterside hangout spot beloved by the city's walks of life like the cool kids and artsy crowd.

An abundance of leather docked at Coach's SS23 pier, ranging from oversized bleached outerwear to buckled short overalls supplying knee action.

A vibrant patchwork leather jacket, with the bag to match, boasted a mixture of the brand's re-loved leathers, reiterating the house's POV of honoring the past while looking toward the future.

Once-dainty Peter Pan collar dresses faintly expose models' intimates underneath. Styled with pre-dirtied skate shoes and heart-cutout Mary Janes, the look undoubtedly speaks to the Big Apple's more dauntless and unbothered fashion girls.

Meanwhile, Coach puts some prep in its steps with Ivy league threads like collegiate chunky knit sweaters and velvet cheerleader dresses (look 34, I have my eye on you).

And what's a Coach collection without handbags? For all 46 looks, models carried the house's forthcoming handbags, including classic leather handhelds, distressed monogram satchels, and jelly wristlets (!).

Watch out, Pillow Tabby. You may have some competition next spring.

The grande finale? Lil Nas X closed Coach's SS23 show, making his catwalk debut in the house's leather shorts look, jelly bag and sandals, and an RBF pout.

On the same day, the "Montero" artist became Coach's global brand ambassador, joining the fam alongside Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Megan Thee Stallion.

Not to mention, Mr. X kicked off his "Long Live Montero" tour, where custom Coach looks commanded an even-bigger stage presence for the bold musician.

With Lil Nas X helming Coach's dockyard of leather shorts and patent Mary Janes, Coach SS23 concludes as another gem for the house's rebrand book.

Just one thing: I don't know how I will patiently wait till next spring for those jelly sandals and Tabby bags.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
