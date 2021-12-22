Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Cole Buxton is Looking Pretty in Pink (and Blue)

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Cole Buxton
Buckling down for winter is the best excuse for copping a boatload of new sweats, and when Cole Buxton is expanding its color options just ahead of the holidays, the timing couldn't be better.

Scratch that – we never need an excuse to buy another set of sweatpants; another hoody, a set, or mismatched; either way, we're going to find a way to stay all the way cozy.

Cozy season is somewhat of a specialty over at Cole Buxton, its tailored sportswear staples – or Athletic Essentialism as it's affectionately known at the brand – has made it a household name the world over, with particular popularity given to its sweatsuits and knitwear options.

With the arrival of Black Friday, the brand introduced new product ranges within its knitwear category, expanding on the popular sweater silhouette with an Italics collection and oversized cardigans in new palettes.

Although BF has been and gone, Cole Buxton has continued to expand on its offering near week-on-week to fill your "not going outdoors" wardrobe with plenty more everyday essentials.

The latest drop? A new Italics collection including sweatpants, sweatshirts, and hoodies in "Candy Pink" and "Cobalt Blue," giving the brand its most brightly saturated products thus far.

Further to this, the ever-popular International lineup has been expanded to include a tonal black-on-black t-shirt and cream sweatsuits, while the newly introduced Classic Warm Up sets now come in "Washed Green" (alongside an obligatory restock of existing colors, of course).

If you missed out on products in the last drop, now is your time to act – the full range of new products and colorways are available to shop online and in-store at Cole Buxton.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
