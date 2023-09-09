Sign up to never miss a drop
Smile, You're at Collina Strada

in Style

For Spring/Summer 2024, Collina Strada welcomes fans to its universe again, this time with a smile — more like a whole proceeding of smiles, courtesy of its models.

After animal prosthetics and broccoli bags, the New York-based label is back with yet another attention-grabbing show. Dubbed "Soft is Hard," Collina Strada SS24 was complete with models grinning from ear to ear as they strutted the catwalk of the Brooklyn Grange. Think of it like 2022's psychological horror Smile, but if there was a Collina Strada cut.

As models beamed from ear to ear, they walked and danced — yes, there was dancing! — in the label's new-season clothes like tie-dyed slip dresses, pastel-colored corseted gowns, and see-through lace getups draped to perfection.

At the same time, I Care a Lot, I Wear Collina Strada books paired with striking UGGs shoes made for very-Collina accessories.

Do we smell a Collina Strada x UGG collab for 2024? Collina Strada has already blessed us with trippy Melissa jellies and whimsical Vans. Spiked Mary Jane and lace sandals by UGG and Collina Strada sounds like a plan.

