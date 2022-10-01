COMME des GARÇONS' Salomon SS23 Collab Looks Massive Again

COMME des GARÇONS held its SS23 runway presentation in Paris on October 1, proceeding the weeklong Parisian fashion festivities forward with an avante-garde dream by Rei Kawakubo.

Bulging trims, bulbous gowns, dramatically elongated sleeves, and florals that were groundbreaking for spring (sorry, Miranda Priestly) took the runway at CdG's SS23 presentation.

The collection's shrouded garments looked as if models were wrapped in haute blankets, serving as a stylish yet cozy mood I definitely wouldn't mind partaking in during this gloomy weekend.

After admiring the voluminous designs up top, my eyes naturally trailed down below to see CdG's SS23 footwear collaboratio, which turned out to be another Salomon linkup for the win.

COMME des GARÇONS and Salomon's SS23 collab is as massive as before, with the duo unveiling another platformed shoe for next year.

The forthcoming CdG x Salomon shoe arrives in black and white color options with a hulking, elevated sole reminiscent of the partnership's Sense Feel and Pulsar Platform projects.

comme-des-garcons-cdg-salomon-fw22-shoes (2) Dover Stret Market

Unlike the pairing's past raised steppers, this COMME des GARÇONS x Salomon shoe, mainly the black, totes what looks like an entire rubber exterior from the tongue to the sole.

The collaborative shoe also features a traditional shoelace situation, leaning away from the partnership's past toggle, bungee, and even lace-free systems.

Side note: Swipe through the post below for the closest look yet.

We've reached out to COMME des GARÇONS for more information about the SS23 platform Salomon sneaker.

In the meantime, remember when we said don't take the trail in COMME des GARÇONS' FW22 Salomon shoes? Well, I'd keep that advice in mind for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, for your ankles' sake.

