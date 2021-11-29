Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
All of Your Favorite Converse Collabs Are Restocking

Written by Sam Cole
Converse
Brand: Converse

Model: Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged, Chuck 70, Pro Leather Mid, Pro Leather Ox, and more

Release Date: December 1 (Surprise restock on December 3)

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Converse

Editor's Notes: Amongst the madness of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and whatever other sales get thrown at you in the build-up to the holiday season, you can be sure that there will be no shortage of product drops to keep you on your toes.



As a fan of sneakers, one of the biggest heartbreaks you'll face is missing out on a limited drop, knowing the only way you'll ever get your feet into a pair is by dipping into the secondary market. Resale, at its best, is rarely kind to your wallet.

There are, however, those rare occasions when your favorites are met with surprise restocks. If you're familiar with the ins and outs of Nike's SNKRS app, you'll probably be familiar with that feeling of shock when the AJ4 you missed out on earlier in the year randomly makes a comeback.

For everybody that missed out on Converse this year, "Holiday Heat" is here to give you a second chance.

Several collaborative releases are scheduled for restocks as a part of the delivery, including several colorways of the iconic CDG team-up, Carhartt WIP's Chuck 70s, and A-COLD-WALL's All-Star Lugged.

Restocks aren't all that's on offer – the second release of "Chase the Drip" with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scheduled to drop, as well as the "Peace & Unity" collection.



​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.



