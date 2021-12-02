Converse’s Big Beautiful Run Star Motion Is Available Here Now
Brand: Converse
Model: Run Star Motion
Release Date: Available now
Price: $135
Buy: Highsnobiety Shop
Editor’s Notes: When the Converse Run Star Motion was unveiled earlier this year, everyone's collective reaction was probably something along the lines of “woah.” The aggressive midsole, the radical remix of an absolute icon. It was a ballsy move by Converse, but we’re of the opinion that it paid off.
The Chuck ’70 is obviously a classic and nothing comes close in terms of wearability, but that doesn’t mean you can tinker with existing designs to try and find something funky and fresh — as long as you’re not completely replacing the original.
That’s why Highsnobiety Shop is stocking two colorways of the Converse Run Star Motion alongside more classic models, such as the Chuck ’70 Hi. In addition to those two styles, we’ll be stocking the Run Star Hike Platform in High and Low form. Check out the entire drop below.
