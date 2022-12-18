Bedroom Shoes Are Getting the All-Star Special

After issuing loafers and, erm, sneaker-slash-cowboy-boots, Converse continues to broaden its footwear horizons, entering the house shoe game with the Converse All-Star Pile Ox.

Crafted with a plush pile material, the All-Star Pile Ox sees the classic Chuck Taylor reimagined as a cozy, slip-on bedroom shoe.

Launching in blue and cream colorways, the Converse slippers feature a non-slip outsole and cushioned polyurethane insole, providing comfort and protection against wear and tear.

The All-Star shoe also totes a shoelace system topped with the unmistakable All-star branding on the tongue, speaking to the essence of the Boston-based label's timeless Chucks.

Including the All-Star patch would have been a chef's kiss. Nonetheless, Converse's bedroom shoes still bang (that's a good thing, by the way).

The Converse All-Star Pile Ox, which drops on December 23 on atmos Tokyo's website, joins pieces like The North Face's Thermoball shoes and adidas' Puffylette in the house shoe game.

The footwear category became a point of interest during the pandemic as consumers searched for more comfortable, slip-on shoe options while working and staying home — and brands certainly answered their prayers.

Even now, cozy shoes remain in rotation for many, beloved for their versatility, style, and comfort.

Now, I'm not too sure about wearing Converse's All-Star Pile Ox out in the streets — I mean, hey, Cudi did it — but the house slippers certainly would go triple platinum in the my humble abode.

