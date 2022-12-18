Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bedroom Shoes Are Getting the All-Star Special

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After issuing loafers and, erm, sneaker-slash-cowboy-boots, Converse continues to broaden its footwear horizons, entering the house shoe game with the Converse All-Star Pile Ox.

Crafted with a plush pile material, the All-Star Pile Ox sees the classic Chuck Taylor reimagined as a cozy, slip-on bedroom shoe.

Launching in blue and cream colorways, the Converse slippers feature a non-slip outsole and cushioned polyurethane insole, providing comfort and protection against wear and tear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The All-Star shoe also totes a shoelace system topped with the unmistakable All-star branding on the tongue, speaking to the essence of the Boston-based label's timeless Chucks.

Including the All-Star patch would have been a chef's kiss. Nonetheless, Converse's bedroom shoes still bang (that's a good thing, by the way).

The Converse All-Star Pile Ox, which drops on December 23 on atmos Tokyo's website, joins pieces like The North Face's Thermoball shoes and adidas' Puffylette in the house shoe game.

The footwear category became a point of interest during the pandemic as consumers searched for more comfortable, slip-on shoe options while working and staying home — and brands certainly answered their prayers.

Even now, cozy shoes remain in rotation for many, beloved for their versatility, style, and comfort.

Now, I'm not too sure about wearing Converse's All-Star Pile Ox out in the streets — I mean, hey, Cudi did it — but the house slippers certainly would go triple platinum in the my humble abode.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite winter footwear

Sold out
adidas x And WanderTERREX Free Hiker 2 Black/Silver/Olive
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
TimberlandHeritage Rubber Toe Hiker Wheat
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MonclerAqua Rain Boots Black/White
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Club Chuck: The Mystery, The Hype, and The Rave That Brought It All Together
  • When a Classic Chuck Taylor Becomes a Chunky Trek Shoe
  • This Is What It Looks Like When One Converse Eats Another
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
  • It's All Coming Up Converse: 2024's Laced-Up Legacy
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now