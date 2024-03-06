Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

C.P. Company & Kiko Kostadinov Are Back at It

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

C.P. Company and Kiko Kostadinov are collaborating for Spring/Summer 2024, the first time the pair has worked together since their debut collaboration back in 2020.

The pair’s inaugural release, which was a part of C.P.’s Fall/Winter collection, comprised a single limited-edition mod-inspired Sinesis jacket made from the Italian label’s CO-TED fabric and a distinctive two-tier construction.

The Sinesis jacket also featured Kostadinov's signature logo and zippered chest pockets alongside C.P.’s goggle lens and sold-out almost instantaneously following its release.

Hardly surprising when you consider the ardent following both labels have.

1 / 2
Kiko Kostadinov

Now, though, almost four years later, C.P. and the London-based Bulgarian designer are back with an overdue follow-up collaboration that will land on Kostadinov’s website as soon as March 8.

Going by images posted to Kostadinov’s Instagram on March 4 and the one released campaign image, the collaboration appears to be putting another multi-faceted outerwear garment front and centre. It’s currently unclear whether there will be any other products.

If C.P.’s debut Kiko collaboration is anything to go by this time around it’s that the jacket will be another fusion of the former’s penchant for technical outerwear with the latter’s adventurous and sometimes outlandish aesthetic

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Handball Spezial
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Chenille Knitted Sweater
Patta
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Bib Overall
Carhartt WIP
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Teremoa 2024.
    Kiko's ASICS Just Keep Getting Better
    • Sneakers
  • kiko kostadinov ballet flats
    Kiko Kostadinov's Ballet Flats Are Plié Perfect
    • Sneakers
  • A model wears a green Kiko Kostadinov coat
    Fashion Is Only Just Now Catching up to Kiko Kostadinov
    • Style
  • asics sneakers
    The Best ASICS Sneaker Releases of 2023
    • Sneakers
  • Palace x C.P. Company Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration.
    Palace Is Bringing Out the Best In C.P. Company
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • CP Company x Kiko Kostadinov SS24.
    C.P. Company & Kiko Kostadinov Are Back at It
    • Style
  • WSR main mar week 1
    From ASICS to Timberland, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu's black New Balance 530 sneaker with a flat sole
    Miu Miu's Gloriously 2D New Balance Sneaker Is Flatter Than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Gigi Hadid wearing a fur coat at the Miu Miu FW24 runway show
    Fashion Has Legitimized the Mob Wife
    • Style
  • Camper
    Camper's Latest Creation—Say Hello to ROKU
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Hidden Characters x HOKA Tor Summit 2 collaboration.
    HOKA's No-Nonsense Hiker Has Mastered Monochrome
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024