C.P. Company & Kiko Kostadinov Are Back at It

C.P. Company and Kiko Kostadinov are collaborating for Spring/Summer 2024, the first time the pair has worked together since their debut collaboration back in 2020.

The pair’s inaugural release, which was a part of C.P.’s Fall/Winter collection, comprised a single limited-edition mod-inspired Sinesis jacket made from the Italian label’s CO-TED fabric and a distinctive two-tier construction.

The Sinesis jacket also featured Kostadinov's signature logo and zippered chest pockets alongside C.P.’s goggle lens and sold-out almost instantaneously following its release.

Hardly surprising when you consider the ardent following both labels have.

Now, though, almost four years later, C.P. and the London-based Bulgarian designer are back with an overdue follow-up collaboration that will land on Kostadinov’s website as soon as March 8.

Going by images posted to Kostadinov’s Instagram on March 4 and the one released campaign image, the collaboration appears to be putting another multi-faceted outerwear garment front and centre. It’s currently unclear whether there will be any other products.

If C.P.’s debut Kiko collaboration is anything to go by this time around it’s that the jacket will be another fusion of the former’s penchant for technical outerwear with the latter’s adventurous and sometimes outlandish aesthetic.