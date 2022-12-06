Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

C.P. Company Has Mastered the Winter Jacket

Written by Sam Cole in Style
C.P. Company
1 / 6

While some choose to retreat indoors to hibernate the moment cold weather kicks in, C.P. Company gets busy; tapping into what it does best; creating an arsenal of outerwear that knocks it out of the park, and Winter 2022 is no exception.

C.P. Company's outerwear archive is a treasure trove filled with grails and marvels that many have dreamed of owning for decades. If you've ever been lucky enough to visit an exhibition of its best works, such as the one that ran earlier this year in collaboration with adidas SPEZIAL, you'll know exactly what I mean.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Many take preference for the older gear – when things felt a little more experimental and rooted in military and sportswear heritage, and yet, modern iterations shouldn't go overlooked.

Over the last few years, while C.P. has really strengthened the depth of its roots in the UK, it's seen its apparel selection diversify significantly, with several product divisions breaking up its categories to build a multi-faceted arsenal of gear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Unsurprisingly, where it's excelled the most is within outerwear. Winter 2022 is a testament to this, thanks to the likes of the D.D. Shell variations, as well as your classic Goggle jackets.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Having put a D.D. Shell (Direct Down injection) jacket to the test in Manchester's deepening colds, I can attest to the extremely lightweight warmth offered by these pieces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Better yet, the palette selection that has been developed for Winter 2022 is one of the best the brand has ever had to offer, with a swatch of reds, browns, yellows, blues, black, greens, and more.

If you're in the market for a new jacket, C.P.'s updated selection of winter-ready bangers is ready to shop online now.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • When Skate Brand Meets Italian Sportswear, Denim Outerwear Is Inevitable
  • In Ultra-Strong Kevlar, C.P. Company’s Goggle Jacket Is Dakar Race-Ready
  • Balaclavas to Tackle the Cold Weather Face First
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now