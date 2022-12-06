C.P. Company Has Mastered the Winter Jacket

While some choose to retreat indoors to hibernate the moment cold weather kicks in, C.P. Company gets busy; tapping into what it does best; creating an arsenal of outerwear that knocks it out of the park, and Winter 2022 is no exception.

C.P. Company's outerwear archive is a treasure trove filled with grails and marvels that many have dreamed of owning for decades. If you've ever been lucky enough to visit an exhibition of its best works, such as the one that ran earlier this year in collaboration with adidas SPEZIAL, you'll know exactly what I mean.

Many take preference for the older gear – when things felt a little more experimental and rooted in military and sportswear heritage, and yet, modern iterations shouldn't go overlooked.

Over the last few years, while C.P. has really strengthened the depth of its roots in the UK, it's seen its apparel selection diversify significantly, with several product divisions breaking up its categories to build a multi-faceted arsenal of gear.

Unsurprisingly, where it's excelled the most is within outerwear. Winter 2022 is a testament to this, thanks to the likes of the D.D. Shell variations, as well as your classic Goggle jackets.

Having put a D.D. Shell (Direct Down injection) jacket to the test in Manchester's deepening colds, I can attest to the extremely lightweight warmth offered by these pieces.

Better yet, the palette selection that has been developed for Winter 2022 is one of the best the brand has ever had to offer, with a swatch of reds, browns, yellows, blues, black, greens, and more.

If you're in the market for a new jacket, C.P.'s updated selection of winter-ready bangers is ready to shop online now.