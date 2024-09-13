Crocs' Chunkiest Sneaker Is Now a Tough AF Trek Shoe

Crocs is more than just a playful foam clog brand. And with every new sneaker release, Crocs proves it.

The brand continues to infiltrate the sneaker market, launching several new models across the past few months, and one of the latest sneakers to join Crocs' ranks is the Nova Trek, a foam-tastic, super oversized silhouette.

The name suggests that Crocs’ new shoe is made to go trekking in, however, it’s certainly not your average rugged hiking boot.

Covered in a spongy foam outer shell that extends from the sole up to the laces, various holes in its clunky exterior expose a knitted inner lining.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The shoe looks more like a cross between adidas’ futuristic adiFOM sneakers and FILA's notoriously chunky Disruptor shoes than the tech-filled sporty footwear you normally find on mountain trails.

atmos 1 / 2

However, the latest rendition of the sneaker, the Crocs Nova Trek Cordura, is a considered effort to make this unconventional model a serious trekking shoe. Decked out in Cordura’s notoriously hard-wearing fabric, maybe the Crocs Nova Trek can live up to its name.

Offered in either stealthy all-black or deep red color, a ripstop Cordura replaces the knitted mesh on the inner bootie of the Crocs Nova Trek.

Plus, it has reflective laces for hikes in the dark.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Chances are, you wouldn’t take these sneakers up a mountain (you’re probably better off in a pair of HOKAs), however, at least now these sneakers would offer you some protection in the great outdoors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The shoes are available now from Japanese retailers GR8 and atmos, releasing almost simultaneously with a new colorway of Crocs and Salehe Bembury’s wild-soled Juniper sneaker.

While its output of headline-worthy clogs stays strong, Crocs is quickly building up an arsenal of stylish sneakers that also includes outdoor-appropriate slip-ons and experimental foam sneakers.

In other words, Crocs sneakers keep getting better and better.