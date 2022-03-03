Seriously, adidas' New ZX 8000 is deadHYPE

Brand: deadHYPE x adidas

Model: ZX 8000 GTX

Release Date: March 5

Price: £110 (approx. $147)

Buy: Online at END.

Editor's Notes: Berlin-based creative collective deadHYPE has stepped back into the studio with adidas for Spring/Summer 2022, once again offering up an inspired take on the ZX 8000.

For their first collaboration, the pair came together last year as part of adidas' A to ZX celebration for a 360 experience that included a special drive-in cinema event co-hosted by Overkill and adidas in Berlin, ushering in the purple-hued sneaker.

Where their first release felt firmly rooted in streetwear and bearing an uncanny resemblance to Marvel Studios' Infinity War lead, Thanos, this second rendition oozes luxury thanks to its intense focus on fabrication.

Sure, at first glance, it might look like the original pair has just been given a black dip dye, but this couldn't be further from the truth – on closer examination, the attention to detail deadHYPE affords the ZX 8000 is crystal clear.

Under the hood, the silhouette houses the famed BOOST for peak levels of durability and cushioning, while a healthy injection of GORE-TEX across the upper provides the seasonally essential weather protection that so many sneakerheads (and Gorp heads) crave.

Back at the upper, buttery nubuck fills the underlays on key areas, including the toebox and tongue, while smooth leather overlays secure the remaining portions of the silhouette. Of course, the classic TPU heel clip and lace portion remain, adding a touch of gloss to the matte construction.

adidas' "Core Black" dresses the entirety of the silhouette, offering up a stealthy look that's packed with the technology needed to keep you looking slick (and dry) throughout the wetter months.

