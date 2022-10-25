GAP Terminates YEEZY GAP, for Good This Time

Mere hours after adidas confirmed that it was ending its relationship with Kanye West's YEEZY brand, GAP followed suit.

Ye already ended his contract to produce YEEZY GAP with the mass market retailer in September 2022 but GAP had plenty of YEEZY GAP stock left to sell.

GAP released the second major YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga collection just a week after Ye broke the YEEZY GAP contract, for instance, and had plans to continue offloading manufactured YEEZY GAP product until supplies ran dry in early 2023.

So, if you'd asked "Does GAP sell YEEZY" earlier this year, the answer would've been yes. As of October 25, though, no longer.

The same day that adidas entirely divested itself from Ye, GAP announced that it would "remove YEEZY GAP product from our stores and shut down YEEZYGAP.com" in a statement.

"Anti-Semitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees, and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

GAP did not clarify which organizations it's planning to partner with.

Ye has been at the center of massive fallout the entirety of October

Most recently, Ye purchased neo-Nazi-friendly social media site Parler after his anti-Semitic and generally hateful comments spurred a ban from Instagram and Twitter

On October 21, luxury label Balenciaga publicly cut ties with Ye, the culmination of countless professional relationships ended by Ye's indefensible actions.

Ye most recently boasted that he was too valuable to adidas for the German sportswear brand to take any action against him.

"The thing about me and adidas is like, I can literally say anti-Semitic shit and they cant drop me," he boasted on the October 16 episode of Drink Champs, repeating the latter statement for emphasis.

"Now what?"

On October 23, a neo-Nazi group demonstrated public support for Ye on a Los Angeles freeway, unfurling banners saying "KANYE IS RIGHT ABOUT THE JEWS" and outstretching their arms in the Nazi salute.

Though the social media reaction was primarily focused on adidas' lagging response to Ye's vile comments, which included a promise that he would go "DEATH CON 3" on Jews, a few commenters also brought GAP into the discourse.

Twitter users pointed out GAP was sending out emails about YEEZY GAP drops even as Ye doubled down on his anti-Semitic beliefs, which they interpreted as ignorance at best and tacit consent at worst.

Indeed, the most recent notification, sent on October 22, let subscribers know that the YEEZY GAP Long Round Jacket was releasing. The next day, Ye's neo-Nazi supporters were photographed Sieg Heiling on the LA freeway.