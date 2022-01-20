Dickies Wears Pastels for its 100th Birthday

With Dickies turning 100, I can't help but scream, "100 more years of workwear!" and yet the first of its celebrations, its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, does that all itself.

At first, it almost feels like a century of Dickies is a stretch; surely it hasn't been delivering consistent hard-wearing workwear for that long? Yet when you start to consider how many eras it has lived through, alongside the likes of Carhartt (WIP) and Dubbleware, it begins to feel somewhat eternal.

Adopted by fashion and hip-hop with open arms, workwear isn't going anyway, and with Spring/Summer 2022, Dickies says cheers to that.

The collection offers a lineup consisting of all of the classics we've come to love over the years and spins them in a light palette of seasonally appropriate pastels – the lemon yellow and baby pink being particularly attention-worthy.

Beloved staples like the Classic 874 Work Pant, Eisenhower Jacket, and Work Shirt feel brand new thanks to the updated palette, which includes "Green Moss," "Pale Banana," "Withered Rose," and "Porcelain," as well as "Golden Ochre," "Celadon Green," "Cement," and "Allure."

Matching "uniform" styles are present throughout SS22, whether that be a short-sleeve shirt and shorts or Work Shirt and pants; these easy-wearing two-pieces serve as a testament to the uniforms Dickies has provided workers with for the past century.

Dickies' 100th birthday celebrations are only just beginning with the launch of Spring/Summer 2022, as there are plenty more celebrations and special releases planned for the year ahead.

While you wait to see what's in store, head over to Dickies to shop the latest drops now.