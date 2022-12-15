Spare a Dime for Reebok's Workout Plus?

Brand: Dime x Reebok

Model: Workout Plus

Release Date: December 17 (Dime) & January 6 (Reebok)

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Dime & Reebok

Editor's Notes: When making considerations for sneaker of the year, we’d be out of line skipping over some of Reebok’s efforts. Sure, its staples might not be anything to write home about; you know what you’re getting when you’re getting it; and that’ll it’ll be just as good as the first time, but it’s collaborations? Now there’s a goldmine.

Covering all of its bases – in terms of style and silhouette – it’s left no stone unturned. One of its best of the year is undoubtedly the latest Zig Kinetica Edge 2.5 from ASAP Nast’s NST2, with an equally as impactful chocolatey brown offering arriving via Packer. There’s been plenty worthy of consumption, but it’s not over yet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you’re looking for something that’s comfortably nestled into simplistic, casual wear, you need look no further than Dime’s upcoming two-piece selection.

Reframing the Workout Plus, the drop goes heavy on subtle style and fine-tuned derailing to deliver low-key bangers worthy of seasonal wear.

Largely maintaining the DNA of the base silhouette, each features monochromatic fabrications (white and black), complimented by metallic hardware and Dime branding.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.