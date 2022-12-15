Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Spare a Dime for Reebok's Workout Plus?

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Reebok
1 / 4

Brand: Dime x Reebok

Model: Workout Plus

Release Date: December 17 (Dime) & January 6 (Reebok)

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Dime & Reebok

Editor's Notes: When making considerations for sneaker of the year, we’d be out of line skipping over some of Reebok’s efforts. Sure, its staples might not be anything to write home about; you know what you’re getting when you’re getting it; and that’ll it’ll be just as good as the first time, but it’s collaborations? Now there’s a goldmine.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Covering all of its bases – in terms of style and silhouette – it’s left no stone unturned. One of its best of the year is undoubtedly the latest Zig Kinetica Edge 2.5 from ASAP Nast’s NST2, with an equally as impactful chocolatey brown offering arriving via Packer. There’s been plenty worthy of consumption, but it’s not over yet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you’re looking for something that’s comfortably nestled into simplistic, casual wear, you need look no further than Dime’s upcoming two-piece selection.

Reframing the Workout Plus, the drop goes heavy on subtle style and fine-tuned derailing to deliver low-key bangers worthy of seasonal wear.

Largely maintaining the DNA of the base silhouette, each features monochromatic fabrications (white and black), complimented by metallic hardware and Dime branding.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyNew York Line Short Sleeve Jersey Light Grey
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Ralph Lauren x FortniteLong Sleeve Sweatshirt Blue
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x HighsnobietyWave Rider 10 White/Red
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • Workout Gear Has Never Looked Swaggier. So, We Tested 10 of the Coolest Brands Doing It
  • Fully Waterproof & Slightly Punkish Studded Outerwear For Skaters, By Skaters
  • Dime Turns the adidas Gazelle Into a Studded, Dressy Skate Shoe
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now