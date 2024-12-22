When a Dressy Brogue Meets an adidas Samba...

Yes, this is an adidas Samba. However, by definition, it’s also a dressy leather brogue.

A new adidas Samba is arriving with its leather panelling decorated by small punch holes inspired by classic formal footwear — a technique called broguing.

Along adidas’ inimitable three stripes, spotlighting the Samba’s signature T-shaped toe box, running along the top of the tongue… at every turn this dapper, formal sneaker has small holes punctured into its body.

Plus, the edges of all the leather panels are cut with a zig-zag pattern, a feature taken from formal shoes — another dapper detail.

adidas 1 / 4

This old-school sneaker turned old-school dress shoe is offered in two brown-colored options — a lighter, rust color and a darker-hued variation — available now from the adidas website and select retailers, costing $140.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That is $40 more than your standard Samba OG but these are premium leather formal steppers. If you want an extra dose of elegance added to your Sambas, then it’ll cost you a premium.

The Samba isn’t as popular as it was during its trending heyday a couple of years ago, however, it is transitioning slightly to reach a more high-end audience.

We’ve recently seen the shoe turned into an Italian leather tuxedo of sorts and, in a similar brown color to these brogue sneakers, the shoe has been decked out in glazed Italian leather with a hefty $350 price tag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And it's indicative of a wider, dressy rebrand happening at the brand with the three stripes. Clot and adidas’ collaboration goes one step further in its quest for sneaker-brogue hybrids, adding a heeled sole into the mix, while Stan Smiths are looking more luxe than ever.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The chronicles of adidas' dressed-up sneakers continue.