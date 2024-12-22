Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

When a Dressy Brogue Meets an adidas Samba...

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Yes, this is an adidas Samba. However, by definition, it’s also a dressy leather brogue.

A new adidas Samba is arriving with its leather panelling decorated by small punch holes inspired by classic formal footwear — a technique called broguing. 

Shop The adidas Samba "Brogue" Here

Along adidas’ inimitable three stripes, spotlighting the Samba’s signature T-shaped toe box, running along the top of the tongue… at every turn this dapper, formal sneaker has small holes punctured into its body.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Plus, the edges of all the leather panels are cut with a zig-zag pattern, a feature taken from formal shoes — another dapper detail.

adidas
1 / 4

This old-school sneaker turned old-school dress shoe is offered in two brown-colored options — a lighter, rust color and a darker-hued variation — available now from the adidas website and select retailers, costing $140. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That is $40 more than your standard Samba OG but these are premium leather formal steppers. If you want an extra dose of elegance added to your Sambas, then it’ll cost you a premium.

The Samba isn’t as popular as it was during its trending heyday a couple of years ago, however, it is transitioning slightly to reach a more high-end audience.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We’ve recently seen the shoe turned into an Italian leather tuxedo of sorts and, in a similar brown color to these brogue sneakers, the shoe has been decked out in glazed Italian leather with a hefty $350 price tag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

And it's indicative of a wider, dressy rebrand happening at the brand with the three stripes. Clot and adidas’ collaboration goes one step further in its quest for sneaker-brogue hybrids, adding a heeled sole into the mix, while Stan Smiths are looking more luxe than ever.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The chronicles of adidas' dressed-up sneakers continue.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasAdizero Pr Ftw Wht/Purrub/Cblack
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock Navy/White
$90.00
Available in:
SMLXL
adidas x Wales BonnerSuperstar White/Navy
$310.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Toy Story's Head Cowboy Is All Over this Sublime adidas Samba
    • Sneakers
  • The Best Time to Catch the adidas Samba? With Its Tongue Out
    • Sneakers
  • Dingyun Zhang's Puffed-Up adidas Samba Is Back (& Extra Creamy)
    • Sneakers
  • Tongues Out & All, BILLY'S adidas Samba Is Incredibly Classy
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Samba, Ruler of the Flat-Soled Sneakers, Is Still as Fine as Wine
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Needles Brings The Elevated Workwear, NOMA t.d. Brings The Artisanal Craft
    • Style
  • When a Dressy Brogue Meets an adidas Samba...
    • Sneakers
  • Take It or Leave It: What Highsnobs Are Bringing Into 2025 (& Leaving Behind)
    • Style
  • Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • The Intricate Craftsmanship of a Franck Muller Watch, in a GORE-TEX Hiking Boot
    • Footwear
  • Nike's Stylishly Rugged Trail Shoe Has No Business Looking This Good
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now