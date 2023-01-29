Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Doja Cat Is Officially the King of Couture Week

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Doja Cat sure knows how to steal a show. Just days after attending Schiaparelli covered in 30,000 crystals, the rapper sat front row at Viktor & Rolf sporting a gigantic suit and a faux mustache.

The "Say So" singer swapped her blood red Schiaparelli gown for a pinstriped blazer blown up to gargantuan proportions. The extra-extra-large jacket wasn't the only highlight of her look: Doja Cat also sported facial hair made of fake eyelashes.

The fluffy strips were glued to her upper lip and chin, giving her a Gomez Addams-like mustache and a tiny goatee. Lashes were also pressed on to Doja's brow bones, a dramatic change from the eyebrow-free look she's rocked since August 2022. ICYMI: During an Instagram Live last summer, the rapper put razor to brow, leading the growing wave of celebs bleaching their above-eye hair or getting rid of it all together.

Apparently, Doja Cat's lash-y look was intended as a cheeky response to critics. After debuting her crystal-covered visage on Monday, onlookers lamented that the artist forgot one crucial detail: fake eyelashes.

"A few days ago, I did Schiaparelli, and people were saying that I didn't have lashes, and that they were disappointed that I didn't have on lashes yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath... So today I gave them lashes," she told reporters.

We love a cosmetic clap-back!

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
