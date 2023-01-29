Doja Cat Is Officially the King of Couture Week

Doja Cat sure knows how to steal a show. Just days after attending Schiaparelli covered in 30,000 crystals, the rapper sat front row at Viktor & Rolf sporting a gigantic suit and a faux mustache.

The "Say So" singer swapped her blood red Schiaparelli gown for a pinstriped blazer blown up to gargantuan proportions. The extra-extra-large jacket wasn't the only highlight of her look: Doja Cat also sported facial hair made of fake eyelashes.

The fluffy strips were glued to her upper lip and chin, giving her a Gomez Addams-like mustache and a tiny goatee. Lashes were also pressed on to Doja's brow bones, a dramatic change from the eyebrow-free look she's rocked since August 2022. ICYMI: During an Instagram Live last summer, the rapper put razor to brow, leading the growing wave of celebs bleaching their above-eye hair or getting rid of it all together.

Apparently, Doja Cat's lash-y look was intended as a cheeky response to critics. After debuting her crystal-covered visage on Monday, onlookers lamented that the artist forgot one crucial detail: fake eyelashes.

"A few days ago, I did Schiaparelli, and people were saying that I didn't have lashes, and that they were disappointed that I didn't have on lashes yet I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath... So today I gave them lashes," she told reporters.

We love a cosmetic clap-back!

