Drake Pulled Up NOCTA-Deep at the Super Bowl

Seeing his million-dollar bet through to the end, Drake attended Sunday night's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, looking way too stressed in the box seats.

En route, Drake and his friends pulled up to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, making a promo-like entrance with his crew decked out in NOCTA outfits. No, seriously, everyone wore matching blue NOCTA hoodies.

The hoodie of the hour presents itself in pale blue-grey with a NOCTA-imprinted hoodie and cross-turned-butterfly print covering the back. Of course, Nike's Swoosh stamps the front of the piece.

Some crew members, including Drake, even wore the matching joggers which featured the butterfly-cross print ascending the pants leg.

On foot, Drake also appeared to be wearing the white NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra, first introduced to us during his "Laugh Now, Cry Later" music video.

Renowned sneakerhead and Miami Heat basketball player PJ Tucker recently unboxed the shoes, revealing a 360-degree look at its monotonous details.

Disappointed fans commented that the shoes look like K-Swiss and Yeezys had a baby, though others deemed the model "fire."

Drake's making a lot of noticeable nods that new NOCTA is coming. Quite frankly, it's like: we get it, drop the collection.

Performing at "Homecoming Weekend" with Future on February 12, he wore a blue NOCTA 'fit emblazoned with reflective NOCTA and Nike logos and black branded gloves.

He later posted the fit on Instagram, showcasing his logo'd-up gloves and saying, "State of the art everything... in every state."

On January 7, he visited Turks and Caicos, where a pair of black NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra somehow snuck its way in the "Hotline Bling" artist's vacay suitcase.

Drake then posted up in the car on January 30, strategically showing off a pair of black and yellow NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra.

Unlike Drake's songs, NOCTA is not hit-for-hit.

The brand's drops lack excitement, aligning with more Nike's generic offerings, if I'm being honest. Speaking up for less golf dad and more lipstick-smudged lover boy, I would prefer CLB x Nike merch-adjacent creativity in future NOCTA's releases.

However I feel about it, the new NOCTA collection is at the very least good luck for the Lover Boy: Drake won his $1.3 million Bitcoin bet when the Rams clinched victory in the fourth quarter.