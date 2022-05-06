Drake Gets in His Bag for OVO’s Porter/YOSHIDA & Co. Collab

"You just gotta pack a bag and hurry to the boy" just got way easier to do, thanks to Drake's latest OVO collab.

Following collaborative Suicoke footwear, Drake's October's Very Own brand, aka OVO, now has a bag collaboration on the way, thanks to the Japanese bag maven, Porter/YOSHIDA & Co.

Through the collab with Porter/YOSHIDA & Co. — who is fresh off a One Block Down-exclusive collection — OVO gets in its bag to drop six travel bags, including the 2WAY Boston bag, 2Way Helmet bag, Document case, Daypack, Pouch case, and waist bag.

Ranging from $248 to $688, the OVO x PORTER collection's bags tout OVO's recognizable camo print and an "OVO" monogram on PORTER's Japanese-crafted water-repellent, nylon silhouettes.

It's safe to say Drake's got a thing for camo, possessing his own OVO camouflage design and even linking with BAPE dabble in their ABC CAMO for a Fall/Winter 2020 and Future-approved Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Then, the famed OVO owl and Porter/YOSHIDA & Co. branding grace the tags presented on the front of each bag, sealing the collaborative effort for the partnership.

Drake is a busy man, to say the least. From topping charts with solo albums and music collabs with Future to scoring million-dollar bets, the Boy is always up to something, with OVO heavily included in his business rotation.

October's Very Own's latest collaboration with Porter/YOSHIDA & Co. joins the brand's many other noteworthy partnerships, including Canada Goose, Dsquared2, and Takashi Murakami to name a few.

Though the Certified Lover Boy constantly raps about simp-worthy rendezvous, he doesn't have time for it — he's too busy making drops, musically and fashion-wise (with whopping wagers in between).

One might say Drake's business ventures are a testament to the fact that the Toronto rapper is truly always in his bag. With OVO's Porter/YOSHIDA & Co. accessories available on OVO's webstore, everyone can travel and get the bag like Drake.