Drake's Getting Better at Dressing: His Pink Hairclips Are Proof

Okay, bear with me: Drake's pink hairclips and floofy hair aren't just a good look, they're proof that his fashion sense is getting better. Stay with me...

As consistent as Drake is with number-one singles, his style is wayyy more hit and miss. That's just the way it is: you may have mastered the pop charts but that don't make you equally talented at getting dressed. I don't make the rules, I just enforce 'em.

But Drake's recent looks have been impressively consistent, mostly held down by respectably baggy leather cargos and that same pair of fuzzy LOEWE shoes. Even that weird dog mask moment spoke to Drake's newfound stylistic confidence, really, as he finds a groove with oversized tops, pants, and shoes.

@champagnepapi

Drake's latest outfit, worn between stops on his "It's All a Blur" tour, is less about the clothes and more about the hair. In fact, it's entirely about the hair.

Up until August 17, Drake kept his hair in tight braids to match son Adonis. But when Drake let 'em out, he apparently decided to leave his 'do as is and rock two pink hairclips to keep the frizz in check.

And, you know what? Honestly, pretty cool look for Drake. With the hair and appropriately baggy outfit that he wore to visit the Atlanta Hawks basketball team, Drake's new look affects a sort of late-'90s, early-'00s hip-hop vibe.

@champagnepapi

Some wiseacres on Instagram are comparing it to Boondocks character Thugnificent, who wore his hair in afro puffs. Not a bad comparison, really, and it's era-appropriate.

Drake's hair is inimitable enough that it's already generating fancams — or maybe that's just the cutesy pink hairclips working their magic.

Hey, they work. There's a solid contrast between the clips' delicacy and the hulking bagginess informing the rest of Drake's look.

Overall, these dainty 'lil clips reflect a positive trend for a guy whose stylistic oeuvre typically plays second fiddle to pursed lips or, uh, well, mostly the lips.

Credit where credit is due. If this infatuation with baggy pants and bulky shoes keeps up, we may have to regularly start paying attention to what Drake's wearing in selfies, rather than what his face is doing.