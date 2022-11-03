Drôle de Monsieur's Paraboot Is Loafer Perfection

Drôle de Monsieur is a brand after my heart. Born out of Dijon, France, everything the label’s released in its eight-year lifespan thus far is quintessentially French — which is undeniably a good thing.

But what’s better than just one French brand? That’s right: two.

Teaming up with Paraboot — who themselves are based out of Izeaux, Isère, not far from the Italian border — the duo are dropping a reimagined take of Paraboot's Reims silhouette, one of its most emblematic loafers.

Inspired their full restoration of the iconic “Committee Chair” designed by Pierre Jeanneret last year, Drôle de Monsieur wanted to rethink the Reims in a way it hasn’t been thought of before.

“Vintage design and furniture have always inspired our approach to creation. So when I brought this chair back to life, I told myself we needed to write another story — a story inspired from this restoration that would use that same calfskin leather to make a shoe,” explained Dany Dos Santos, Drôle de Monsieur co-founder.

“Our existing relationship with Paraboot and their savoir-faire made it obvious for us to work with them on this project. They were the best partners for it. The Reims is one of their classics: timeless and loaded with history — just like this chair.”

The Reims signed Paraboot for Drôle de Monsieur — which have been made in France and available online now in limited quantities — features a classic Norwegian welted constructed wide brown sole and smooth leather which refers to the wooden structure of the armchair, and mold the warmest hues of the fall season on top of which is added calfskin leather as another nod to the seat.

Add a little French-ness to any loafer and you’re onto a winner, yet when Drôle de Monsieur gets involved, things are taken up another level. J'adore, indeed.