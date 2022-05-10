Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Sneakers & Loafers Face Off for DUKE + DEXTER SS22

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
DUKE + DEXTER
Blink, and it'll be summer, but while you get your sunshine-ready sneaker rotations in check, post-sneaker options shouldn't go overlooked – fortunately, DUKE + DEXTER's Spring/Summer 2022 collection offers a perfect harmony of the two.

We've all heard the phrase before. "Post-sneakers." It looks a little intimidating, but in reality, it's just a fancy way of describing the move from Nike Air Max and Salomons to D+D loafers, Birkenstock mules, and Auxiliary Derbys. Some would say it's the maturity of footwear – I'd strongly disagree, but I do think balance is essential.

If you're the type of person that kept your feet molded to Air and BOOST, non-sneaker options can be a scary prospect. What's the right silhouette for you? Which styles best suit the type of pant options you tend to wear? Will they be comfortable? All valid questions.

Luckily enough for you, brands like DUKE + DEXTER exist to present a balance between the two, making the transition to and from smarter footwear choices so much easier.

Its penny loafers are a staple at this point and probably what the brand is best known for – rightly so.

From all-white leather on a black sole to two-toned green or brown leather and back to black, it presents a series of modern classics that'll leave you moonwalking the days away.

As previously mentioned, however, it's not all about the loafers. Spring/Summer 2022 sees the brand really knuckle down on its sneaker options, showcasing a real evolution of D+D across a broad variety of styles.

There's so much to take in that you're best off doing it yourself – get familiar with DUKE + DEXTER's Spring/Summer 2022 Time + Place collection online now.

