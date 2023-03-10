Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Let's Talk About Patta's Lucky Converse

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

This was first posted on February 24 and updated on March 10

Brand: Patta x Converse

Model: One Star Pro

Release Date: March 10

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: Patta’s Converse journey continues this season as the pair embark on collaboration centered around luck — not that they need it.

Focusing on the infamous four-leaf clover, the two labels deliver a concise, limited-edition capsule for Spring 2023 comprising a unique take on Coverse’s One Star Pro, as well as an accompanying four-piece apparel collection.

Patta x Converse“Four Leaf Clover” One Star Pro
$110.00
While the collection focuses mainly on luck (the amount needed to find a four-leaf clover), it also looks at the passion and effort that it takes to be successful. In particular, celebrating those who are creating their own luck in pursuit of their dreams.

Patta / Shaniqwa Jarvis
Patta x Converse
Tee
$55
Patta x Converse
Utility Fleece Hoodie
$145
Patta x Converse
Tee
$55

The collaboration comes equipped with a campaign starring American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu and tells the stories of artists like Badu, who put forward a narrative that captures their unique perspective of both luck and success.

Patta / Shaniqwa Jarvis
The collection also includes limited-edition oversized t-shirts with Patta x Converse co-branded logos, utilitarian-friendly pants with embroidered patches and cargo-ready pockets, a hoodie crafted from brush-back terry fleece, and a reversible padded vest.

Patta / Shaniqwa Jarvis
This isn’t the first time the two brands have collaborated. In fact, we’ve lost count of how many times they’ve teamed up over the years, the most recent of which being last year’s Experimental Jetset Chuck 70.

Clearly, both Patta and Converse still have stories they want to tell. Which is fine by me. Keep ‘em coming!

Shop the new "Four Leaf Clover" capsule collection here.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
