New Balance x Eastlogue "Hiking Club" is a Korean Style Masterclass

Eastlogue is stepping out of the shadows with a new collaboration with New Balance, inviting fans to join them in the "Hiking Club."

We've kept a keen eye on Eastlogue over the years, as one of the Korean brands every Highsnobiety reader should know. Heritage-inspired, tailored, and highly technical garments with a distinctive military aesthetic are the name of the game at Eastlogue. This melding of vintage references and contemporary design has allowed the brand to build an impressive cult following.

Collaboration is a cornerstone of the brand's creative strategy, working with Gramicci, Armour Lux, Series, Gloverall, and G-SHOCK, to create the ultimate technical uniform. Each partnership within the brand's extensive arsenal has maintained the essence of collaborator while remixing it to create products that are unmistakable of the Eastlogue family tree.

"Hiking Club" marks the brand's third collaboration with New Balance, following the highly celebrated "Rigger Made" collection in 2019.

The latest collection takes hiking, more specifically the idea of outdoors adventure, as its key point of inspiration. As we undergo the slow transition through the pandemic, we've witnessed a greater focus on the outdoors from brands across the board, letting the natural world take precedence as style's backdrop.

This serves Eastlogue x New Balance perfectly, as the utilitarian, technical details utilized throughout the delivery feel even more purposeful. As you'd expect, GORE-TEX is featured throughout the line, giving unparalleled weather protection to a selection of down coats, parkas, and windbreakers.

As is standard for the military-inspired product drops Eastlogue has to offer, a seasonal palette of blacks, tans, and khakis has been used throughout, making the collection extremely wearable.

Though several key products have already sold out, the New Balance x Eastlogue "Hiking Club" collection is available to shop online now.