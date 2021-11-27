Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Clothing Ought to Be Easy, as Ernie Palo Knows

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Ernie Palo
1 / 25

Brand: Ernie Palo

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: DIVERSE, Jackpot, BIOTOP, CANNABIS

Editor's Notes: I loathe taking time to figure out what to wear. I think a lot of people do — it's why folks gravitate towards simple, modular wardrobes, the kind of garments that Ernie Palo specializes in.

Though the Japanese brand launched only last year, Ernie Palo has already delivered some of my favorite simple stylings in recent times.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ernie Palo and Allege designer Ryo Yamaguchi has perfected the wonderfully plain cardigan, effortless shacket, essential creased trousers. The stuff you don't think about because it's all so simple is all re-imagined to unassuming excellence by Yamaguchi, taking on stylish new context through his retro design ethos.

Simply put: imagine on the J.Crew of yesteryear, that purveyor of exquisitely affordable essentials, relaunched with a selection of Japanese-made easywear and you'd basically have Ernie Palo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ernie Palo's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Edition.03, serves up plenty of palatable classics in looser silhouettes than previous Palo offerings.

Pajama-like plaid sets, short-sleeve field shirts, hunting jackets, and relaxed chino trousers affect an air of Parisian ease. Here, there's loads of vintage inspiration, from the utility-inspired layering pieces to the unaffected ease of classic striped shirts.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If the ensuing outfits aren't inherently "exciting," that's the point. Inspired by the likes of Martin Margiela's Hermès designs, Yamaguchi desires to make clothing that's approachable but uncompromising in quality.

No flexing here, Ernie Palo takes pride in quietly cool normal-looking clothing. In a world obsessed with flash, it's nice to see someone instead focus on substance.

Shop our latest arrivals

Sold out
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLE03 White
$395.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MedicomBe@rbrick Andy Warhol x Jean-Michel Basquiat #2 1000% Multi
$890.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • 18 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2025
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
  • Les Deux Drops Limited Edition Yale Release With Zalando
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now