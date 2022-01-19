Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
"Seagull Rules the World," According to Evisu's Spring 2022 Collections

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Forget the cold – EVISU is starting the year strong with a two-strong offering of Spring 2022 collections, declaring that "Seagull Rules the World."

Last year was one full of celebrations over at EVISU, and rightly so, the Japanese denim legends had been supplying top-tier streetwear for three decades. Celebrating in style, the brand came less than empty-handed to its party – a double dose of Palace collaborations, a Year of the Tiger capsule, and much more.

Although its dirty thirties milestone may have now passed, EVISU is capitalizing on the moment to re-dose us with denim, not once, but twice.

For the launch of its Spring 2022 collections, the brand is putting further emphasis on creating statement pieces – they're unapologetically loud and offer up everything that fans, new and old, have come to love.

The first of the two, titled "Evergreen," takes inspiration from mythology. This point of inspiration is fulfilled through a fusion of modern and vintage styling – think all of your old school EVISU denim favorites, updated with new motifs, fabrics, and craftsmanship. If you're all for heavily embroidered denim, "Evergreen" is for you.

Second in line is a collection that declares "Seagull Rules the World." As you'll know, the Seagull is the unmistakable motif that is plastered across EVISU's denim.

The collection, translated to "EVISUKURO," is ironically less reliant on bold logos and color, instead offering a focus on construction in a muted palette of greys, cream, and violet. EVISU's more mature sibling, if you will.

Both of the new EVISU Spring 2022 collections are available to shop online now.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
