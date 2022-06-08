FARFETCH BEAT Launches With Peter Do & Opening Ceremony

Luxury global fashion platform FARFETCH has launched FARFETCH BEAT, a new concept retail series which delivers exclusive limited-edition product experiences in collaboration with some of the most progressive voices in fashion and culture.

Dubbed "The future of drops", the collection was initially paused as a result of COVID, but now launches two years on with an evolved thinking and a focus on a more experimental approach, unique product stories, and cultural collaborations for a global online audience.

The first ad-hoc release - which is available online now - introduces a personal collaboration between seminal New York concept store and label Opening Ceremony and Peter Do, the designer reimagining America’s fashion identity through his thoughtful design.

“Opening Ceremony and Peter Do have always driven vital conversations in fashion, consistently putting their family first and celebrating a coming together of cultures. This exclusive FARFETCH BEAT collaboration is an expression of all those shared values," explained Holli Rogers, FARFETCH's Chief Brand Officer.

The limited-edition collection itself features OC's archetypal Varsity Jacket (made famous by the likes of Chloe Sevigny and Rihanna), which has been reinterpreted by Do’s innovative minimalism with upcycled parachute material from his very first runway show, and a secret cardholder hidden within each numbered jacket.

“For us, Peter Do exemplifies the best in New York fashion today," described Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, founders, Opening Ceremony. "We found so much similarity in how our shared Asian heritage informs everything we both create. We’re so excited we finally get to collaborate with our friends on this fresh take on our beloved varsity jacket."

Discussing his approach towards the collaboration and the inspiration behind it, Do explained: "We came into the project knowing that we wanted to recreate one of Opening Ceremony’s icons, and the varsity jacket has played such an important role in the brand's history."

“We had so many vintage military parachutes left over and I thought it would be nice to repurpose them to give them new life. I love that the jackets are all different, with the original seams and printed text included,” he continued. “We need more experimentation like this in our industry.”