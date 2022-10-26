MAD Revamps the Contax T2 For FARFETCH BEAT

The Contax T2 is an undeniable bonafide legend in the world of film cameras.

Originally released way back in 1990 (feeling old yet?), it’s a model on every photographer’s bucket list, not least thanks to its unbreakable metal casing, its Carl Zeiss T* multi - coated Sonnar 2.8/38 lens, and its full automation.

Favored by the likes of Juergen Teller, Sofia Coppola, Daniel Arsham and Frank Ocean as their weapon of choice, the Contax T2 has become a somewhat holy grail for film photographers across the globe.

Well, as luck has it, it’s having a revamp for 2022!

Arriving as the fifth installment of FARFETCH BEAT – the retailer’s concept series which offers limited-edition product experiences through collaborations – Parisian label MAD Paris has taken the camera for a makeover, for a limited-edition exclusive release.

Arriving in no-less than five new colorways – some of which include Light Sand, Desert Sand, and Dark Green – the Contax T2 once again cements its place at the helm of point-and-shoot film cameras, over thirty years on from its initial release.

“Regardless of the hype, the Contax T2’s status as the cult point-and-shoot camera for over 30 years is built on its exceptional performance and results. After all, personal photographs are one of life’s greatest luxuries,” explains Ronojoy Dam, Global Director, Brand & Culture, at FARFETCH.

“Some say you can’t improve a classic, but MAD have proven otherwise with their visionary customisation of timepieces and jewelry, and they have done so again with this limited edition version of the camera.”

Showcased with an intimate shoot in London with the model, actress, and artist Aweng Chuol and film-maker and model Arnaud Lin, images feature taking selfies with their Contax T2 cameras demonstrating that they are the only accessory you need.

The Contax T2 – which is available online exclusively at FARFETCH BEAT now – is undeniably a legend in the realm of film photography.

And in a world awash with fresh innovation on the daily, for a product released over thirty years ago to still be in the conversation, it must be doing something right. Click!