Gather the Family, the ‘Fast X’ Trailer Is Here

The Fast saga has come to the end of the road, as the tenth and final film installment is set to release this year.

Tickets for Fast X went up for sale yesterday, February 9. While the trailer wasn't even out yet, the franchise indeed confirmed the movie's release date for May 19 (Fast & Furious heads can see it as early as the night of May 18).

First looks at Fast X landed online the following day, courtesy of a three-minute-long trailer, which might as well have been the movie itself (it teased too much, leaving little to look forward to in theaters).

Naturally, Fast X follows the formula of the other post-Fast Five films: vengeance, loads of outrageous action scenes (Vin Diesel takes down two helicopters with his car), and the family.

Oh, and the fast rides are present, too.

The tenth film also sees nearly the entire cast return — Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Jason Statham — save Dwayne Johnson, who publicly declined Vin Diesel's request to reprise his role as Agent Hobbs (Diesel and the Rock have a, well, rocky relationship, to say the least).

No worries, though. Jason Momoa steps in as Fast X's newest, ripped villain — blouse unbuttoned and male cleavage exposed, of course — out seeking revenge against Dominic Toretto and his family for events that occurred nearly five movies ago.

While nice vehicles still earn a spotlight, OG Fast & Furious fans complain that the franchise has veered off the road of cars and racing in favor of retribution plots and ridiculous action scenes (seriously, they went to space and jumped cliffs in cars in Fast 9).

As promised after the tragic death of its main character and actor Paul Walker, Fast X is indeed the final film of the Fast series. And fans may be happy to know that they're taking things back to where it all started: street racing (along with the unbelievable car stunts, of course).

