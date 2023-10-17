Sign up to never miss a drop
For Fall ‘23, Fear of God ESSENTIALS Reaches Peak Minimalism

Words By Jade Gomez

For quintessential casuals with a slightly elevated edge, look no further than Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God ESSENTIALS.

Following their Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Fear of God ESSENTIALS returns with its Fall 2023 collection, which goes live October 18 via the Fear of God's website.

For the latest, ESSENTIALS keeps its apparel offering clean while staying true to its minimalist design codes and LA roots. Baggy pullovers with hoods, balaclavas, and utility jackets remain crisp and unembellished, letting the craftsmanship speak for itself.

In equally muted campaign imagery featuring British rapper Clavish, relaxed cargo pants with contrasting drawstrings are cuffed and left draped over sneakers, showcasing each piece's versatility. In short, ESSENTIALS' Fall '23 echoes Los Angeles' distinct streetwear culture rooted in the comfort of workwear.

Fear of God's affordable imprint is but one of the many great things under the brand's wing. The Los Angeles-based label is on a hot streak with an adidas collab looming in the distance, and throw in a smooth California loafer and a second Birkenstock link-up to hold fans off. Earlier this year, Fear of God also made its runway debut at The Hollywood Bowl with special appearances by Pusha T and Sampha.

ESSENTIAL Fall'23, the brand's most minimal collection yet, lives up to the line's glory and the Fear of God name. With fans still patiently awaiting each drop, Fear of GOD ESSENTIALS only continues to impress.

