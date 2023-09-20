Sign up to never miss a drop
At Fendi, Kim Jones Is Going Big On Accessories (Literally)

Kim Jones’ Fendi womenswear presentation headlined day one of Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 with a showcase that, quite literally, put this season’s accessories (namely bags) under the microscope.

Held inside Fendi’s Milanese showroom at Via Solari, the show – which featured Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Linda Evangelista front row – took place amongst a set of giant monochrome take of some of the house’s signature bags like the Baguette and the Peekaboo.

When it came to the show itself, though, things were very minimal. Jones' Fendi explored an ease of dressing with a certain Roman freedom and the notion that luxury can be found in the comfort and quiet confidence of wearing clothes.

Put simply, looks were stripped back. In truth, each outfit felt more mature than we've seen in previous seasons, with more of an emphasis on accessories, beauty, and footwear, as opposed to the actual garments themselves.

Alongside the Baguette and Peekaboo, Fendi showcased its Origami and First bags while also introducing its new Flip bag, a shopper that folds into a clutch.

Ballet flats, heels, and snakeskin boots stood out when it came to the footwear on show, while bags (albeit not the massive ones that made up the set), gloves, and knitwear tied around models' waists gave what were fairly subdued ensembles the pizazz we’ve come to expect from Jones.

“When I am in Rome, every day I walk from the hotel to the Colosseum wearing my ear pods. It’s like listening to a soundtrack to an imaginary film with Fendi characters I see along the way,” said Jones of the show.

“In Rome, there is an elegance in ease and not caring what anybody else thinks – that is real luxury. In this collection, I wanted to reflect that. It’s not about the spectacle of being looked at but the reality of wearing and the confidence and chicness that comes with it. It’s not about being something but being someone.”

