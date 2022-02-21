Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Forget YEEZYs – GUCCIMAZE's adidas Ozrah is Heat

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
GUCCIMAZE
1 / 3

Brand: GUCCIMAZE x adidas

Model: Ozrah

Release Date: February 23

Price: $140

Buy: Online at adidas

Editor's Notes: Like it or not, much of adidas' fanfare over the past few years has been due to Ye's efforts with YEEZY – granted, the brand's made Three Stripes a lot of money and put it back into the conversation, but all the restocks and meh colorways have gotten a little tired. 

Streamlined constructions can be attested to a majority of the YEEZY line's success (with the exception of an odd few), such as the flagship Wave Runner 700 – which is due a restock, by the way – and are characteristic of many of adi's modern silhouettes.

If you've got 350, and the rest, fatigue, then you might want to set eyes on the Ozrah. 

A product of the Ozweego family tree, the Ozrah serves as an evolution of adidas' core DNA and shows what the brand is capable of when operating at its best. 

Its last big hit, dubbed "Carbon," landed in 2021, and its best follow-up yet arrives courtesy of the visual artist GUCCIMAZE. 

Inspired by rave culture, the silhouette comes rendered in a stealthy black with touches of metallic silver and reflective accents throughout. Details are littered across the base, with a pill-shaped tongue logo, GUCCIMAZE logo heel counter overlay, and "STAY TECHNO" graphic against the sidewall, which is visible under UV light. 

As unique and inspired as this makeup is, it's hard not to note the similarities it shares with the YEEZY 700 MNVN – that doesn't make it any lesser than; if anything, it takes a base and perfects it. 

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
