fragment & Oakley Are Feasting on Frogskins

Wind, rain, shine; it's always a good time to swipe yourself a new set of frames. Whether you like to keep it lowkey with a set of blacked-out peepers that'll hide a hangover or a sports-ready style for your rave rotation, Oakley has it all.

Kickstarting 2023, fragment steps back into the fray for an updated take on the iconic Frogskins sunglasses.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Teaming up with Oakley is a collaborator's dream. I mean, you've got your pick of an extensive sporting archive that has played home to some of the most boundary-pushing, experimental, futuristic styles to ever exist. Few brands can boast as such, and that's precisely why brands like fragment keep coming back.

It's been a couple of years since the duo linked up to deliver a selection of snow-ready goggles, making this refresh all the more welcomed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A grand departure from a bold set of bug eyes, 2023's iteration of fragment x Oakley sets sights on the iconic Frogskins sunglass silhouette.

Adopted by Staple last year for a three-piece collection, Frogskins are an easy-wearing essential style that looks just as good post-slope as it does knocking about on holiday. It's a versatile, timeless style, providing fragment with the perfect foundation for tinkering.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the words of Hiroshi Fujiwara, fragment's founder: “With each collaboration with Oakley, we unlock a new level of artistry. The pieces from our SS23 collection are understated yet timeless, designed to fit into almost anyone’s wardrobe seamlessly.”

The frames and the apparel pieces that accompany them adopt a sophisticated, ultra-wearable desaturated palette with vibrant strikes of yellow, blue, and pink subtly applied to branding hits.