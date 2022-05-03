The Met Gala Looks Were Good, the Memes Were Even Better

Mon dieu! What a spectacle it has been.

Obviously, fashion's biggest night out took place last night in New York, and with this year's Met Gala theme being "America: An Anthology of Fashion," or as it is being referred to, "Gilded Glamour,” there were plenty of over-the-top looks that deserved our attention.

TikTok predicted a handful of the looks, including Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday dress that she visited Florida to try on recently, and we also saw some pretty jarring looks that missed the mark. Sorry, but it surely can't be that hard to stay on theme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We saw people confuse Swedish creative Fredrik Robertsson for Jared Leto, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper giving us fan cam material for days, the whole Kardashian clan showing up, and plenty more moments that will forever be commemorated on the internet for us to look back at, such as the Jason Derulo falling down the stairs meme that somehow manages to get recycled every single year.

With a major event like the Met Gala, one thing is always certain, and that is that social media will have an absolute field day with red carpet images. This time around, Twitter has been an absolute gold mine.

Of course, it is easy to make memes and make fun of people's looks when you're sitting behind a screen, and we're not condoning any hate or mean comments, but (most of) the memes are all in good fun.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There's nothing better than the internet coming together for one night, and everyone suddenly being a qualified fashion critic, to rate each Met Gala look and share our thoughts. Hats off to all the social media editors that need to keep up with the mean comments, too!

Below are some of our favorite Tweets from last night's event, that will forever live on to remind us of this year's theme and all the looks that came with it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy