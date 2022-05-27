G-SHOCK's Latest Creation is a Certified Beast

If you’re looking for the Iron Man of watches, look no further, G-SHOCK’s upcoming GMW-B5000TVB “Virtual Armour Series” watch is a metalwork beast that’ll leave your wrist looking like a mobile tank.

Picture this. Iron Man 2’s final battle has come to a close, there are scraps of Tony Stark’s armor strewn all over the battlefield, and you’ve got ahead of the curve to collect bits and pieces. You, with a world of watchmaking experience, head down to the workshop and begin working your finding into a wristwatch. I imagine the final result would look a lot like the new G-SHOCK GMW-B5000TVB "Virtual Armour Series"

Hyperbole aside, Casio G-SHOCK’s latest beast is a sight to behold. More than just a fancy aesthetic, the latest addition to the brand’s steadily expanding arsenal is built from titanium with titanium (TIC) coating, which involves putting the piece through an intricate seven-stage process that includes coating, masking different layers, and laser engraving.

A watch it may be, it’s fair to say that this artistic model is a feat of engineering when considering its strength, durability, and incredibly lightweight. You’d expect that such a titanium-heavy watch would be...heavy – but it’s not.

On and beneath the outer casing you’ll find a black and brown geometric camouflage pattern, contrasted and broken up by unique futuristic graphic details that create a sci-fi military aesthetic best described as a statement.

The G-SHOCK GMW-B5000TVB "Virtual Armour Series” will set you back a pretty penny, with a retail price of £1500 (approx. $1889) – you've got time to start saving, though, as the watch drops via G-SHOCK in July.