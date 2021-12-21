Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

An Ode to Chilean President Gabriel Boric's Nu Metal Hats

Written by Alexandra Pauly

Chile's president-elect Gabriel Boric isn't just a leftist millennial — he's also the owner of some hard-hitting nu metal hats, images of which are currently making the rounds on Twitter.

In the wake of Boric's victory, indicative of Chileans' discontent with outgoing president Sebastian Pinera (a conservative billionaire), netizens have delighted in the 35-year-old's relatable music taste.

Photos of the politician wearing merch for Tool, Rammstein, Deftones, and Nine Inch Nails have been making the rounds on Twitter, where user @diegbro wrote: "Chile has a nu metal president."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Others have dug up images of Boric in a Nirvana shirt, which he wore to meet with Americas Quarterly editor-in-chief Brian Winter in 2018.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Judging from other resurfaced shots, Boric is also a fan of Taylor Swift.

One photo shows him wearing Swift's promotional cardigan, released alongside 2020's folklore, while another pictures him clutching a rendering of TSwift's head on Jesus' body.

In August, he even tweeted: "I feel #Swiftie."

Same!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Boric's far-reaching musical preferences extend to K-pop, too. Fans of South Korean singer Jeongyeon have been losing it over a shot of the incoming president holding up a "finger heart" and two Jeongyeon photo cards.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Obviously, Boric's politics are far more impactful than his hats, but still, it's vaguely comforting to know someone so powerful has good taste in music (if Boric were parading around in a, say, Skrillex T-shirt, we'd probably ignore it and hope it was just a phase).

Boric's victory is cause enough for celebration — the former student protest leader rejects the legacy of dictator Augusto Pinochet and promises expanded social rights, reformed healthcare, and reducing the Chilean work week from 45 to 40 hours — but his collection of musical merch is the cherry on top.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLogo Cap Black
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Casio G-ShockG-Shock GA-2100-5AER Beige
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML725C Magnet
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Normal Hat? Kiko Kostadinov Hat
  • Staring Back at Justin Bieber’s Weird Eyeball Hat
  • Under the Radar: Achilles Ion Gabriel
  • Nike's Metal-Swoosh AF1 Sneaker Is Evil Spider-Man-Coded
  • Liquid Silver Is Right: This Stone Island Jacket Is Made of Actual Metal
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now