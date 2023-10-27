Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?

Glossier's fragrance portfolio is comprised of a single scent: You, a barely-there floral musk that has become one of the brand's best-selling products since its launch in 2017. Six years later, it looks like the brand its setting its sights on new smells — recent job listings from the Millennial Pink beauty behemoth suggest that the company is working on a second fragrance.

Earlier this month, Glossier announced openings for two new roles: Senior Manager, Fragrance Product Development and Brand and Product Marketing Manager - Fragrance. Both jobs have amassed over 350 applications on LinkedIn alone, a testament to Glossier's continued grip, despite its near-downfall.

The job postings certainly point to a new Glossier fragrance (or perhaps fragrances, plural), but when reached for comment, the company kept things vague. "How exciting that a job listing is commanding so much attention?!" a representative told Highsnobiety. "As I’m sure you saw, WWD reported last Friday that the Glossier You fragrance is the #1 fragrance at Sephora, which we are thrilled about.”

If Glossier is indeed doubling down on fragrance, it's a wise move. The fragrance market is booming, according to reports from Forbes and Bloomberg. That said, Glossier might have a tough time convincing shoppers of a new perfume — earlier this year, fans of the brand took to social media to express their disappointment with Glossier's reformulation of You.

"I’m so sad about this," one Reddit user wrote of the reformulation on r/Glossier, a subreddit dedicated to the brand. "The old one lasted on me all day and would be on my clothes days later, even after a wash sometimes. The new one also smells so different to me. Not powdery at all and barely musky. Sweeter and more floral. It’s not the same fragrance at all. I’m so disappointed."

Shoppers have also voiced their dissatisfaction on Glossier's official Instagram page. "No one asked for a bigger bottle!" one user wrote of the brand's "XL"-sized You, which launched in October. "We just want back the old formula! Y’all are really good at ignoring your demographic."

We can't definitively say that Glossier has a new fragrance up its sleeve — but those job listings certainly suggest so. Watch this space as we continue to sniff things out.