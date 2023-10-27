Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Glossier's fragrance portfolio is comprised of a single scent: You, a barely-there floral musk that has become one of the brand's best-selling products since its launch in 2017. Six years later, it looks like the brand its setting its sights on new smells — recent job listings from the Millennial Pink beauty behemoth suggest that the company is working on a second fragrance.

Earlier this month, Glossier announced openings for two new roles: Senior Manager, Fragrance Product Development and Brand and Product Marketing Manager - Fragrance. Both jobs have amassed over 350 applications on LinkedIn alone, a testament to Glossier's continued grip, despite its near-downfall.

The job postings certainly point to a new Glossier fragrance (or perhaps fragrances, plural), but when reached for comment, the company kept things vague. "How exciting that a job listing is commanding so much attention?!" a representative told Highsnobiety. "As I’m sure you saw, WWD reported last Friday that the Glossier You fragrance is the #1 fragrance at Sephora, which we are thrilled about.”

If Glossier is indeed doubling down on fragrance, it's a wise move. The fragrance market is booming, according to reports from Forbes and Bloomberg. That said, Glossier might have a tough time convincing shoppers of a new perfume — earlier this year, fans of the brand took to social media to express their disappointment with Glossier's reformulation of You.

"I’m so sad about this," one Reddit user wrote of the reformulation on r/Glossier, a subreddit dedicated to the brand. "The old one lasted on me all day and would be on my clothes days later, even after a wash sometimes. The new one also smells so different to me. Not powdery at all and barely musky. Sweeter and more floral. It’s not the same fragrance at all. I’m so disappointed."

Shoppers have also voiced their dissatisfaction on Glossier's official Instagram page. "No one asked for a bigger bottle!" one user wrote of the brand's "XL"-sized You, which launched in October. "We just want back the old formula! Y’all are really good at ignoring your demographic."

We can't definitively say that Glossier has a new fragrance up its sleeve — but those job listings certainly suggest so. Watch this space as we continue to sniff things out.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Beanie
Our Legacy
$130
We Recommend
  • new balance protection pack 2002r
    New Balance's Protection Pack Keeps on Giving
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Billie Eilish No. 2 to Prada Paradoxe, These Fragrances Are Defining 2023
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: LAFCO's AI-Generated Fragrance Points to the Future of Perfume
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    In the Natural vs. Synthetic Fragrance Debate, Sniffing Out the Truth Isn’t Easy
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of May
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
  • Glossier You Perfume Bottle
    Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?
    • Beauty
  • Meta Campania Collective
    The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan
    • Style
  • nocta nike basketball
    NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again
    • Style
  • di'orr greenwood nike sb dunk high
    First Skate Decks, Now Di’orr Greenwood’s Designing Colorful Dunks
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023