Grace Wales Bonner x adidas Keep on Serving

Brand: adidas x Grace Wales Bonner

Model: Samba & Nizza

Release Date: March 26

Price: TBC

Buy: adidas

What We’re Saying: Grace Wales Bonner has furthered its ongoing collaboration with adidas via a new SS21 capsule hinged around the designer's British-Caribbean heritage. the collection focuses on ’80s-inspired tones and fabrics that speak to sportswear's colorful heyday, and, among the V-neck soccer jerseys and faded vintage-style workout shorts, are two new sneakers, to be released alongside the apparel next week.

The first is the Grace Wales Bonner x adidas Nizza, which will arrive in black, purple, and white — mirroring the palette of the collection. Meanwhile, the Grace Wales Bonner x adidas Samba makes a triumphant return in a variety of contrasting textures such as a black leather upper with vivid green laces, cobranding, suede paneling, and a rubber gum sole.

Bonner and adidas first previewed this collaboration during Men’s Paris Fashion Week in September 2020. Where the Autumn/Winter 2020, “Lovers Rock” reflected the British-Jamaican community in London in the seventies, the Spring/Summer 2021 Collection “Essence” explores the early eighties origination of dancehall music in Jamaica. Speaking to Highsnobiety on her AW20 offering, the designer explained: “The collection really felt like a reflection of my family and I wanted my community to see themselves in it."

This forthcoming apparel and sneaker collaboration further builds on Wales Bonner’s exploration of the diasporic connections between Britain and the Caribbean using vintage sportswear and two of The Three Stripes' mosy quintessential silhouettes as the springboard.

Shop more Wales Bonner x adidas below

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.