Gucci Glammed up the Year of the Tiger

Written by Alexandra Pauly
Gucci / Angelo Pennetta
Gucci is gearing up for Lunar New Year with a capsule collection revolving around the Chinese zodiac sign of 2022: the tiger.

Splashing the striped cat on a bevy of goods including apparel, accessories, and footwear, Gucci stylishly caters to its significant APAC customer base (and those who just really love tigers).

An illustration of the big cat is worked into a floral print — applied to scarves, hoodies, and handbags — inspired by an archival design by Vitoria Accornero, the artist behind Gucci's iconic Flora motif. T-shirts, monogrammed totes, and sweatpants less subtly read "GUCCI TIGER."

Signature items from the label including the Princetown loafer, Jackie bag, and Rhyton sneaker are all given the feline treatment.

An accompanying campaign for the collection (available now at Gucci's website) stars real-life tigers, which, per a press release, were "filmed in a separate safe environment complying to Gucci’s policies" and later inserted into images and video footage.

"A third-party animal welfare organization, American Humane, monitored the set on which animals were present and verified that no animals were harmed," Gucci specified.

The brand also hinted at a celebrity-fronted part two of the campaign, set to be revealed later in January.

Lunar New Year falls on February 1 and, as the date quickly approaches, more brands are sure to unveil holiday-specific collections (after all, it's one of the most important celebrations in Asia, an increasingly powerful market in luxury fashion).

In the past, we've seen Prada, Fendi, Celine, and Nike celebrate the holiday with exclusive apparel, sneaker, and accessory drops. Even Apple releases special edition AirPods, customized with the zodiac sign of the year.

So, come February, get ready to swap out your leopard print for tiger stripes.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
