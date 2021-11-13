Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Meet the Gucci Triple S

Written by Jake Silbert
Gucci
This story was updated on November 12

Balenciaga's Triple S is the most impactful luxury sneaker of the past decade — literally, because it weighs a ton. But the hefty shoe has fallen somewhat out of trend in recent years, so it's up to Gucci to make the Triple S a "thing" again.

The product of Balenciaga and Gucci's "hack," a co-branded version of the OG chunky sneaker lends renewed hype to the silhouette — and it's dropping very soon.

Now, don't think that the Triple S is any less in demand these days (I still see 'em all over New York) but the model is nearly five years old now (really!) and deserving of a monogrammed facelift.

Trends move fast and, though the Triple S' longevity is a testament to its ingenuity, even the classics are subject to aging.

Available for two weeks only, Balenciaga and Gucci's Hacker Project — including the maximalist Triple S — will drop at 74 pop-ups worldwide from November 15.

In the US, locations include New York City, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Chicago.

Sporting monograms, branding, and apparently even a floral print, the Gucciaga Triple S aren't just statement shoes — they're showstoppers. Hard to imagine a shoe as visible as these not breaking necks as it strolls down the street.

Though it's not the only nutty Balenciaga shoe in recent memory (not even close), the Gucci x Balenciaga Triple S is perhaps the definitive product of the duo's "hacking lab."

Amidst Gucciaga's challenging hourglass-figure jackets and dresses, these co-branded shoes and the accompanying bags stand out as the most accessible way to combine the world's hottest fashion brands and are all but guaranteed to swiftly sell out.

It's almost like a passing of the headline-worthy baton, as Balenciaga winds down its month of major moves while Gucci only ramps things up.

As we wait for Gucci x Xbox, for instance, we're still reeling from Gucci Love Parade's truly insane sex toy jewelry and Macaulay Culkin appearance.

The Hacker Project Pop-Up Locations

  • New York’s Meatpacking District, 446 West 14th Street

  • Miami Design District Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st Street 3rd Floor

  • Holt Renfrew Yorkdale,  3401 Dufferin Street

  • New York Fifth Avenue, 725 Fifth Avenue

  • New York Wooster Street, 63 Wooster Street

  • Gucci Beverly Hills, 347 N Rodeo Drive

  • Gucci Chicago, 900 North Michigan Avenue

  • Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza, 3333 South Bristol Street

