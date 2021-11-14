Gucci & Balenciaga’s Hacker Project Is Here

This story was updated on November 12

Gucci x Balenciaga's collaboration — sorry, "hack" — might have felt like a fever dream at first, but the anticipated "Gucciaga" collection is finally here.

Arriving from the Gucci Aria collection, the range is produced by Gucci, where Alessandro Michele "Hacked" some of Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga House codes.

Officially named The Hacker Project, the co-branded range will drop at 74 pop-up stores worldwide on November 15 — in the US, locations include New York City, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Chicago.

The pop-ups will offer ready-to-wear, shoes (including new takes on Balenciaga's Triple S), and accessories, though the collection's bags are the surefire highlight of the range. Signature silhouettes including Gucci's Jackie and Balenciaga's City are remixed in a mash-up of monograms and prints.

Looking at the collection almost feels wrong. We're so used to associating a signature silhouette with a recognizable monogram, so when the two get mixed up, so do our brains. (I guess our minds are also part of the great "hack.")

The whole partnership is a nod to counterfeit culture, as well as branding and logomania, and seems to have catalyzed a handful of other surprising collaborations in the luxury sphere, including Fendi and Versace's "Fendace" and Fendi x SKIMS.

Adding another layer to the drop, select pop-ups will offer customization services. Those who purchase double-B monogram bags can get them personalized with text reading "THIS IS [insert name]'s BAG."

The Hacker Project Pop-Up Locations