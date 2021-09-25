Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Your 2004 Astroturf Boots Could Never

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

We’ve seen just about everything in the luxury sneakers realm over recent years. Mostly coming from Balenciaga, let’s be honest, but most luxury labels have let their creative juices flow at least once or twice. While there are no suspended heels or five-toe toe boxes here, Gucci’s Ultrapace R Sneakers certainly stray from the norm.

We’re here for it, though. The Gucci Ultrapace R features a neon green stretch knit fabric upper which is elaborated by taped plastic overlays. These overlays not only accentuate the sleek silhouette of the shoe but also give the sock upper a distinctively retro, sporty edge. We’re fairly sure that Alessandro Michele wasn’t inspired by the football boots of the early ‘00s, but there’s no denying the likeness.

Fitted with a transparent sole unit and finished with a Double-G logo to the heel tab, though, it’s certain that the Gucci Ultrapace R sides with luxury rather than early ‘00s sportswear. The sock upper extends past the ankle to give the sneaker a mid-top silhouette and, adorned with the interlocking-G logo, is the finishing touch to this luxury enigma.

Shop the Gucci Ultrapace R Sneakers below.

Image on Highsnobiety
GucciUltrapace R Mid-Top Sneaker
$850
Buy at Gucci US

