Let Harrison Ford Show You How Workwear Should Be Worn

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Harrison Ford is a real OG. Not only is he one of the most famous actors of all time, the actual Indianna Jones, and a Hollywood Walk of Famer, the 81-year-old is also a stylish guy — albeit inadvertently. 

Ford is known for his carpentry escapades as well as his glittering acting career and was recently spotted at a local hardwood supplies store in Santa Monica, California.

As is the way with actual workmen (as in, people who don’t write about fashion for a magazine), Ford was sporting traditional construction attire and looking every bit of the skilled craftsman he’s reported to be.

The actor’s workwear ensemble is workwear worn as workwear was intended. It’s workwear for work's sake, not workwear for, er, clout.

Instead of an e-cigarette in the pocket of Ford’s heavy canvas apron or perhaps a Monzo card, for instance, Ford’s houses pens. Presumably to measure up something. Or, maybe, to pop behind his ear from time to time. Like a real tradesman.

Also note his cargos: they didn’t arrive pre-distressed, that’s wear and tear. Authentic workwear, baby!

Ford could probably do with switching up the sneakers for a pair of Timberlands or even some steel-toed numbers, but the rest of the look is a workwear masterpiece.

Of course, Ford is simply dressing for the job in hand. Exactly what that particular job is is neither here nor there. The only thing that is clear, though, is that Harrison Ford knows how to do workwear properly. Thing is, he just doesn’t know it.

