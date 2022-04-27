Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Harry's & Soulland Talk Mental Health

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Henrik Alm
1 / 6

Mental health is not taboo – a universal truth in which Harry's and Soulland find commonality, coming together to deliver a two-piece capsule collection with the aims of driving conversation surrounding mental health, as well as celebrating Harry's first charitable partner in Germany.

Reread that first sentence again. Mental health is not taboo. Although discussions surrounding our internal struggles have made huge strides in terms of destigmatization, we're not all the way there yet. There's plenty more work to be done, and the more that we speak up on a personal level, as well as from a brand and societal level, the closer we'll get to that goal.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Doing their part to make these forward moves, Harry's has connected with Soulland with a joint mission to give the topic more visibility.

Taking Soulland's seasonless wardrobe essentials as the collaboration's canvas, the pair created two colligate slogan sweats. The first, a black hoody, features the word "Loneliness," while the accompanying grey sweatshirt reads "Angst."

Both are finished with a handwritten script that reads: "Dismantle the stigma – mental health is not a taboo."

The concise capsule comes as a celebration of Harry's first German charity partner, Freunde fürs Leben e.V., a provider of help and therapy options on and offline. This isn't Harry's first charitable outreach, as the company donates 1% of all sales to charitable organizations every year.

You'll find the two-piece capsule in three German concept stores and their online stores – Superconscious Berlin, MBCY Frankfurt, and BSTN Munich.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMP39-M Pants Black
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Joshua VidesChuck 70 Hi White/Black/Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMJ96-GT Jacket Black
$1,535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
  • How Harry Styles Quietly, Stylishly Infiltrated a Japanese Marathon (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Metal-Swoosh AF1 Sneaker Is Evil Spider-Man-Coded
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now