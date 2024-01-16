Sign up to never miss a drop
Have Hartcopy & adidas Made the Best Everyday Shoe Ever?

in Sneakers

An authority in the sneaker space, Hartcopy is one of the must-follow Instagram accounts for people looking to keep posted on the latest developments in footwear.

The publisher, which boasts over 245k followers on Instagram and releases an annual book covering the year in sneakers, is no longer only documenting the best releases in the sneaker scene, but it’s also creating them.

Shared online by members of the Hartcopy team, founder Timothy Suen and creative lead Sam Le Roy, is a sneaker they are readying with the German sportswear giant adidas.

Taking on the BW Army shoe, a ‘70s sneaker worn by the military as durable indoor training shoes, it stays true to the model’s original look. The all-white, leather upper and gum sole are reminiscent of the shoe’s original colorway.

A few custom details can be seen at first glance, however, which includes Hartcopy’s signature red squiggle that has been added to the upper in two places and custom branding on the insole.

Also, the shoe's signature T-shaped overlay on the toe has a tonal white finish as opposed to the grey suede found on the original '70s model.

No official information has been given yet as to when we can see a release of this shoe, however, Le Roy promised on Instagram that more info is to follow soon — along with claiming that it's the “best everyday shoe ever.”

A classic shape that has been imitated many times, most famously by Martin Margiela to create the Maison’s Replica sneaker, Hartcopy’s take on the adidas Originals BW Army shoe follows up on its previous work with Clarks.

Creating a series of collaborative Wallabee shoes for friends and family as well as a super-limited Wallabee Boot together with Footpatrol, the announcement of this collaboration sees Hartcopy take another step into the world of creating physical products.

While it's currently focused on perfecting the everyday sneaker, don't expect this to be the only collaborative drop we see from Hartcopy in the near future.

Image on Highsnobiety
